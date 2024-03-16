Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna
The police spokesman said the suspect connived with others now at large, and kidnapped one Samaila Abdullahi, 40, in the Keke Kingdom area of Mararaban Jos.
Recommended articles
The police also recovered arms and ammunition in a raid conducted at the residence of the suspect.
This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, on Friday in Kaduna.
Hassan said operatives of the CP Monitoring Unit arrested the suspect on Feb. 29, at his residence in Ganga Uku village, Mararaban Jos.
He said the operatives recovered a fabricated cartridge revolver rifle, a fabricated pistol, two Dane guns, six live cartridges, one discharge GPRG ammunition, seven discharge cartridges, and a blood-stained cutlass.
The police spokesman said the suspect on Feb. 13, connived with others now at large, and kidnapped one Samaila Abdullahi, 40, in the Keke Kingdom area of Mararaban Jos.
“The victim was forcefully taken to an unknown destination,” he said.
He said the suspect is now in custody, adding that, “this successful operation underscores the overall commitment of the police command, led by Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Dabigi C, to maintain law and order in Kaduna State”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng