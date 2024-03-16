Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

The police also recovered arms and ammunition in a raid conducted at the residence of the suspect.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said operatives of the CP Monitoring Unit arrested the suspect on Feb. 29, at his residence in Ganga Uku village, Mararaban Jos.

He said the operatives recovered a fabricated cartridge revolver rifle, a fabricated pistol, two Dane guns, six live cartridges, one discharge GPRG ammunition, seven discharge cartridges, and a blood-stained cutlass.

The police spokesman said the suspect on Feb. 13, connived with others now at large, and kidnapped one Samaila Abdullahi, 40, in the Keke Kingdom area of Mararaban Jos.

“The victim was forcefully taken to an unknown destination,” he said.