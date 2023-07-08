ADVERTISEMENT
Police recover 4 bodies of suspected sit-at-home enforcers in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria



Police recover 4 bodies of suspected sit-at-home enforcers in Enugu. [Twitter:UncleDeji]
This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that a combined team of tactical police operatives discovered and recovered the lifeless bodies of four of the male hoodlums, in a forest behind G. Ede Filling Station/7-Up, at Awkunanaw, Enugu, where they escaped into.

He said the development was sequel to the earlier report of operatives dislodging armed subversive criminal elements, who attempted to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order, in the early hours of July 7.

He said: “Recall that the Operatives intercepted the criminals at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, as they were snatching an ENTRACO branded Sharon minivan from its driver at gunpoint.

“They engaged the operatives in a gun duel, but escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds, due to the superior firepower of the police operatives.

“Hence, a manhunt operation was launched, while a thorough search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with magazine loaded with 19 live ammunition of 7.62 calibres, two bottles of petrol bomb and other incriminating exhibits.”

Ndukwe said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, had reassured that police and other security agencies would not relent in their efforts to maintain maximum security for the law-abiding citizens, as they go about their lawful businesses.

“The commissioner, however, solicits residents’ continued support,” he added.

