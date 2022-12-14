ADVERTISEMENT
Police present N84m to families of deceased officers in Kaduna, Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police on Tuesday presented N84 million cheques to families of personnel who died in active service in Kaduna and Kebbi States.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the money was the Group Life Insurance benefits of the deceased police personnel.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba approved the release of N65.8 million to families of deceased personnel in Kaduna State and N18.1 million in Kebbi.

In Kaduna, the cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Yekini Ayoku.

Ayoku said it was one of the cardinal welfare packages instituted by the IGP to appreciate deceased officers who paid the supreme price in the course of their service to the nation.

He said that though the loss of a loved one and bread winner cannot be recompensed, the gesture was to lessen the hardship the families would face.

“The payment is the IGP’s way of showing concern and sharing in the pains being experienced by the dependants as well as ameliorate their hardships,” Ayoku said.

In Kebbi where N18.1 million was shared, the CP, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, said the geature was not limited at supporting the families of the deceased officers, but also to boost the morale of serving officers.

Magaji-Kontagora advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to support their families.

Responding on behalf of all the beneficiaries, Isma’il Ahmadu and Salim Ayuba-Dansarai appreciated the IGP for the gesture.

They pledged to utilise the money to cater to the needs of their respective families, and appealed to the IGP to sustain the good gesture.

