Police present N24m cheques to families of 8 deceased officers

Okolo explained that the money was part of the Group Life Insurance Welfare scheme of the police for families of deceased officers for the 2020/2021 policy year.

A beneficiary, Blessing Jacob, whose father died in a protracted illness, commended the Nigeria Police Force for releasing the monies to the deceased’s families.

In a related development, Okolo assured residents of the state and its environs of the readiness of the police to ensure the safety of lives and property.

He assured that the police and other security agencies in the state were set to work in close synergy to tackle crime.

“We have mapped out a couple of strategies which we will begin to implement.

“We are working on ensuring that issues of kidnapping are brought to the barest minimum and we will ensure the waterways are properly policed.