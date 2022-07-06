He advised the families to use the money judiciously, while describing the loss of the deceased personnel as unfortunate and painful.
Police present N24m cheques to families of 8 deceased officers
Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Ben Okolo, on Wednesday presented cheques of N24 million to families of eight personnel of the command who died in active service.
Okolo explained that the money was part of the Group Life Insurance Welfare scheme of the police for families of deceased officers for the 2020/2021 policy year.
A beneficiary, Blessing Jacob, whose father died in a protracted illness, commended the Nigeria Police Force for releasing the monies to the deceased’s families.
In a related development, Okolo assured residents of the state and its environs of the readiness of the police to ensure the safety of lives and property.
He assured that the police and other security agencies in the state were set to work in close synergy to tackle crime.
“We have mapped out a couple of strategies which we will begin to implement.
“We are working on ensuring that issues of kidnapping are brought to the barest minimum and we will ensure the waterways are properly policed.
“Let me assure all residents of Bayelsa that this state is safe and we are going to make it safer for all,’’ Okolo said.
