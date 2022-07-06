RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police present N24m cheques to families of 8 deceased officers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Ben Okolo, on Wednesday presented cheques of N24 million to families of eight personnel of the command who died in active service.

Nigerian Police (LindaIkeji'sBlog)
Nigerian Police (LindaIkeji'sBlog)

He advised the families to use the money judiciously, while describing the loss of the deceased personnel as unfortunate and painful.

Recommended articles

Okolo explained that the money was part of the Group Life Insurance Welfare scheme of the police for families of deceased officers for the 2020/2021 policy year.

A beneficiary, Blessing Jacob, whose father died in a protracted illness, commended the Nigeria Police Force for releasing the monies to the deceased’s families.

In a related development, Okolo assured residents of the state and its environs of the readiness of the police to ensure the safety of lives and property.

He assured that the police and other security agencies in the state were set to work in close synergy to tackle crime.

“We have mapped out a couple of strategies which we will begin to implement.

“We are working on ensuring that issues of kidnapping are brought to the barest minimum and we will ensure the waterways are properly policed.

“Let me assure all residents of Bayelsa that this state is safe and we are going to make it safer for all,’’ Okolo said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NERC, BPE brief Minister of Power about shake-up in 4 DisCos

NERC, BPE brief Minister of Power about shake-up in 4 DisCos

Osun Assembly confirms Oyetola’s former cabinet members as commissioners, SAs

Osun Assembly confirms Oyetola’s former cabinet members as commissioners, SAs

Buhari leaves Nigeria for Senegal hours after Kuje prison attack

Buhari leaves Nigeria for Senegal hours after Kuje prison attack

Police present N24m cheques to families of 8 deceased officers

Police present N24m cheques to families of 8 deceased officers

4 inmates die, 16 injured as 879 escape in Kuje custodial centres

4 inmates die, 16 injured as 879 escape in Kuje custodial centres

Defence Minister says all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Prison have escaped

Defence Minister says all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Prison have escaped

Court permits Okorocha to travel abroad for medical attention

Court permits Okorocha to travel abroad for medical attention

Over 600 inmates escape from Kuje prison

Over 600 inmates escape from Kuje prison

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Trending

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations