Police parade 17 murder, kidnapping, cultism suspects in Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Dare Ogundare, represented by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Sunday Abutu, said efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the various gangs who had evaded arrest.

Ogundare, who enjoined citizens to be more security conscious, and vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening within their localities to the nearest police station or call 08062335577, said that all the suspects would be taken to court for prosecution.

He said that one of the suspects attempted to kill one Ijadale Francis by assaulting and inflicting a ‘high degree of injuries’ on him at Dove filling station, Aramoko-Ekiti.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect is an impersonator and serial offender who had been arrested by the command and charged to court for impersonating a military personnel,” he said.

The police commissioner said that the remaining 11 suspects, belonging to a criminal gang, were nabbed in Ikere-Ekiti for conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism, attempted murder, murder, arson and kidnapping.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Sept. 15, at about 09:30 a.m., based on a credible tip-off that some suspected cultists were planning another armed robbery attack from their hideout in Ikere-Ekiti.

The police boss added that the command’s Rapid Response Squad immediately mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspects who usually robbed innocent citizens of their valuables.

He said that upon investigation, it was discovered that the suspects partook in the attack and setting ablaze of Afao Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikere-Ekiti during the 2020 EndSARS protest.

Ogundare said that during the attack, they carted away arms and valuables from the stations, adding that one of the AK-47 rifles was recovered from them.

He added that intensified efforts by the RRS operatives led to the arrest of three other suspects.

The police boss also said that operatives of the command had, on Sept. 21, at about 12:30 p.m., swooped on a gang of suspected cultists in their criminal hideouts on Iworoko Road, Ado-Ekiti.