ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police parade 17 murder, kidnapping, cultism suspects in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police commissioner said that 11 out of the suspects belonged to a criminal gang.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
Nigerian police officers [TheCable]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Dare Ogundare, represented by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Sunday Abutu, said efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the various gangs who had evaded arrest.

Ogundare, who enjoined citizens to be more security conscious, and vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening within their localities to the nearest police station or call 08062335577, said that all the suspects would be taken to court for prosecution.

He said that one of the suspects attempted to kill one Ijadale Francis by assaulting and inflicting a ‘high degree of injuries’ on him at Dove filling station, Aramoko-Ekiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investigation revealed that the suspect is an impersonator and serial offender who had been arrested by the command and charged to court for impersonating a military personnel,” he said.

The police commissioner said that the remaining 11 suspects, belonging to a criminal gang, were nabbed in Ikere-Ekiti for conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism, attempted murder, murder, arson and kidnapping.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Sept. 15, at about 09:30 a.m., based on a credible tip-off that some suspected cultists were planning another armed robbery attack from their hideout in Ikere-Ekiti.

The police boss added that the command’s Rapid Response Squad immediately mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspects who usually robbed innocent citizens of their valuables.

He said that upon investigation, it was discovered that the suspects partook in the attack and setting ablaze of Afao Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikere-Ekiti during the 2020 EndSARS protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogundare said that during the attack, they carted away arms and valuables from the stations, adding that one of the AK-47 rifles was recovered from them.

He added that intensified efforts by the RRS operatives led to the arrest of three other suspects.

The police boss also said that operatives of the command had, on Sept. 21, at about 12:30 p.m., swooped on a gang of suspected cultists in their criminal hideouts on Iworoko Road, Ado-Ekiti.

He said that two suspects were arrested during the operation while others took to their heels.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC impounds 292 bags of smuggled rice

NSCDC impounds 292 bags of smuggled rice

Police parade 17 murder, kidnapping, cultism suspects in Ekiti

Police parade 17 murder, kidnapping, cultism suspects in Ekiti

Enugu Catholic Diocese announces release of abducted priest

Enugu Catholic Diocese announces release of abducted priest

Tinubu's maiden UNGA outing puts Nigeria back in the fold - Minister

Tinubu's maiden UNGA outing puts Nigeria back in the fold - Minister

APC calls for calm in Plateau after tribunal affirms Gov Mutfwang’s victory

APC calls for calm in Plateau after tribunal affirms Gov Mutfwang’s victory

FG threatens fuel station operators with sanctions over pump tampering

FG threatens fuel station operators with sanctions over pump tampering

Nasarawa medical centre threatens mass burial for 9 unclaimed corpses

Nasarawa medical centre threatens mass burial for 9 unclaimed corpses

Nigerian Army buries former defence spokesman Onyeuko

Nigerian Army buries former defence spokesman Onyeuko

Yahaya Bello promises Kogi people peaceful governorship election

Yahaya Bello promises Kogi people peaceful governorship election

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu