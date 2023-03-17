ADVERTISEMENT
Police order full investigation into attack on El-Rufai's convoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kaduna State, said it has ordered full-scale investigation into Thursday’s attack on Kaduna state Governor’s convoy.

Nasir El-rufai
Nasir El-rufai

Jalige said security operatives attached to the convoy have cleared the Bakin Ruwa axis of Rigasa, Nnamdi Azikiwe expressway in Igabi Local Government Area.

According to him, armed hoodlums, suspected to be members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), attacked law-abiding citizens and had prevented motorists from plying the route.

He said the hoodlums in a large number were intercepted harassing innocent citizens on March 16, at about 15:35 hours when the convoy of Governor Nasir El-Rufai arrived at the scene.

He explained that the hoodlums on sighting the convoy began firing weapons and threw stones which hit several private vehicles along with a few in the convoy.

“The security operatives professionally contained the miscreants without the use of force.

“Some of the hoodlums were arrested and investigation is in progress,” Jalige said.

