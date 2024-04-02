Police officers in Katsina rescue 28 girls kidnapped while fetching firewood

A statement by Abubakar Aliyu, spokesman of the Police Command in the state, indicated that the children were abducted while fetching firewood in the outskirts of the village.

"On April 1, 2024, at about 10:30 am, about 28 girls, who went to the outskirts of Kasai village to fetch firewood, were abducted

"Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, swiftly deployed operatives to the scene to rescue the girls unhurt.

"Thanks to the unwavering efforts and increased pressure exerted by the command, the victims have regained freedom and are safe and sound," he said.

He said the victims were rescued as a result of the efforts of the dedicated rescue team.

"Following the escalation of the pressure and the concerted actions of the command, the abductors eventually released all the victims on the same day.

"This success attests to the perseverance and commitment of the command. We equally thank everyone involved in the operation.