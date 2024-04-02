ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police officers in Katsina rescue 28 girls kidnapped while fetching firewood

News Agency Of Nigeria

The children were abducted while fetching firewood in the outskirts of the village.

The victims were rescued as a result of the efforts of the dedicated rescue team [NPF]
The victims were rescued as a result of the efforts of the dedicated rescue team [NPF]

Recommended articles

A statement by Abubakar Aliyu, spokesman of the Police Command in the state, indicated that the children were abducted while fetching firewood in the outskirts of the village.

"On April 1, 2024, at about 10:30 am, about 28 girls, who went to the outskirts of Kasai village to fetch firewood, were abducted

"Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, swiftly deployed operatives to the scene to rescue the girls unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thanks to the unwavering efforts and increased pressure exerted by the command, the victims have regained freedom and are safe and sound," he said.

He said the victims were rescued as a result of the efforts of the dedicated rescue team.

"Following the escalation of the pressure and the concerted actions of the command, the abductors eventually released all the victims on the same day.

"This success attests to the perseverance and commitment of the command. We equally thank everyone involved in the operation.

"Efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community and the state will continue unabated. Further developments will be communicated to members of the public," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

Paul Akintelure died on Tuesday after a brief illness in Lagos [Businessday]

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River