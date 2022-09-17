RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police neutralize attack on Bauchi governor’s aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Bauchi State, has confirmed the attack on Mr Zakka Magaji, Senior Special Assistant on Christian Religious Affairs to Gov. Bala Mohammed.

The command spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil told newsmen on Friday in Bauchi, that seven gunmen attacked Magaji in his home on Thursday night.

He however said while the governor’s aide was unhurt, one person in the residence was injured and had to be rushed to ATBU Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

“The command received the distress call at about 1:00am that the house was under attack by some armed men, numbering about seven.

“On receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda directed the Police E-division to act immediately.

“The DPO led his team with other tactical Commanders such as Rapid Response Squad B-division for a quick intervention, where the armed men ran into the bush,” he said.

According to him, three empty shells of 7.6mm ammunition were recovered at the scene.

He said that the Police had intensified patrol in the area so as to track and arrest the gunmen.

Wakil assured that the command was doing everything possible to secure the lives and properties of the citizens and sought for more cooperation of the general public.

He particularly urged the people to be security conscious and provide timely information on suspected criminals to security agencies for prompt action.

