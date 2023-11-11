ADVERTISEMENT
Police neutralise 22-year-old notorious kidnapper in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP urged officers and DPOs in the state to continue to ensure effective synergy with all relevant security agencies in their respective areas.

This is contained in a statement issued by the police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

Aliyu added that the police also recovered a large cache of ammunition during the operation.

He said that “On Nov. 11, 2023, at about 03.30hrs, based on a tip-off, some suspected kidnappers wielding dangerous weapons such as AK 47 rifles, invaded a farm situated at the outskirt of Yankara village.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO Faskari promptly mobilised a joint team of police operatives, members of the vigilante, and officers of the Security Watch Corps to the scene.”

He said that the kidnappers, upon noticing the presence of the combined team, opened fire on the operatives.

According to him, operatives of the combined team also responded, forcing the terrorists to abandon their plan and flee into the bush.

“While combing the scene, the police recovered the body of one neutralised suspected kidnapper, as well as 185 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 90 live rounds of 5.56mm M193 type 06 ammunition, and 13 AK-47 magazines concealed in a sack.

“The body of the neutralised suspected kidnapper and gunrunner was later identified as one Nazifi Ibrahim, 22, of Unguwar Tsamiya village, Faskari local government,” he said.

Aliyu revealed that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects as the investigation continued.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, commended the operatives’ professionalism, synergy, and bravery.

The Police spokesperson quoted the CP as urging the officers and DPOs in the state to continue to ensure effective synergy with all relevant security agencies in their respective areas.

He also called on the public to continue to provide the police and other security agencies with timely information on criminal activities to enable them to rid the state of criminal activities.

The Police PRO also urged the public to report to the nearest police station or any other security outfit, any person seen with injury, as some of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

