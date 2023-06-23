Police kill 3 robbery suspects in Warri.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

Edafe said that the deceased belonged to a robbery gang allegedly terrorising residents of Warri and its environs.

According to him, they were neutralised on Thursday by the police operatives attached to the “B Division”, Warri.

The police spokesman said that the Divisional Police Officer, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, received a distress call that armed robbers were operating with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car on the Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu Airport Road, Warri.

“The team mobilised to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting them advancing towards them, fired gunshots at the team.

“The police operatives retaliated, engaged them in a gun duel during which three of them were fatally wounded, while other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

“The injured suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to hospital,” Edafe said.

He said that one cut-to-size locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, an unregistered black Toyota corolla car and eight different vehicle keys were recovered from the suspects.

