Police kill 3 kidnappers in Edo, rescue 1-year-old baby

“Distress call was raised by distraught residents of Achigbor Community along Benin- Auchi Road in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State at 1930hrs on 13/09/2022.

“Police operatives on pin-down along that axis immediately mobilised and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalised, and heard one Elizabeth Ojo, 42, screaming that her baby had been taken.

“She said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalised her property and whisked her baby away into a bush,” the official said.

She said that the operatives moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby.

According to her, the suspects, on sighting the operatives, threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them.

“In the firefight with the police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower.

“The other three are still on the run while further bush combing of that area is ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and has been handed over to the mother,” she said.

She added that a double-barrel gun, a cutlass and an axe were recovered from the suspects.