Police kill 3, arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers in Bauchi

Ahmed Wakil, Spokesperson of the Command, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the command dismantled kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers and rescued 10 kidnapped victims, arrested 12 suspects, neutralised three suspects and recovered weapons, cash and animals.

He noted that the Command’s unrelenting and aggressive counter-kidnapping strategies had led to successful fights against kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

“The strategies have continued to yield positive results as the operatives and other sister security agencies recorded yet another harvest of criminals and elements.

“These are based on intelligence gathering and sharing with extreme community engagement to work hand in hand with the Police in tackling all forms of criminalities within and outside of the State.

“During this organized operation, the Command was able to dismantle kidnappers and cattle rustlers’ syndicates,” he said.

According to Wakil, on 2 July, 2023, the Command successfully arrested six suspected gangs of kidnappers and their informants, including four males and two females terrorizing Burra village and Ningi LGA.

“The arrest of the suspects led to the dismantling of the kidnappers’ hideout in Burra Forest.

“Due to the intense superior firepower by the Police, so many kidnappers were neutralised while others scampered in disarray and escaped with bullet wounds.

“Our operatives rescued five kidnapped victims from the kidnappers’ den with their three motorcycles and a woman and her child from Kurmi village. These have been reunited with their respective families,” the Spokesperson said.

He added that the operation continues to yield immense positive results which led to the rescue of another five kidnapped victims from different kidnapper’s enclaves at Burra Forest, Ningi LGA.

“Two suspected kidnappers were also arrested while 70 cows, 60 sheep and goats, suspected to be rustled, were also recovered."

The Spokesperson also said the Police detectives with the Nigerian Army and other Quasi security outfits arrested four members of kidnappers’ group, stationed within Kongoro Community, to observe the movement of people in the Communities.

He said the suspects, during interrogation, couldn’t give a satisfactory account of themselves.

Investigation is ongoing.