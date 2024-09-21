Police, JTF recover 3 explosives, abandoned vehicles in Anambra

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Onitsha.

According to him, following the security intelligence gathered over time, the joint security forces in a planned and coordinated operation busted a criminal camp.

The camps which are located in Lilu, Mbosi and Isseke areas of Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, recovered three unexploded improvised explosives.

“Two abandoned vehicles, some explosives materials like copper wires, fuel and other dangerous materials were recovered,” he said.

Ikenga noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, had charged the operatives to sustain the tempo of the operations.