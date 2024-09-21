ADVERTISEMENT
Police, JTF recover 3 explosives, abandoned vehicles in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The camps which are located in Lilu, Mbosi and Isseke areas of Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, recovered three unexploded improvised explosives.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Onitsha.

According to him, following the security intelligence gathered over time, the joint security forces in a planned and coordinated operation busted a criminal camp.

“Two abandoned vehicles, some explosives materials like copper wires, fuel and other dangerous materials were recovered,” he said.

Ikenga noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, had charged the operatives to sustain the tempo of the operations.

He stressed that the commissioner further assured the good people of the state, of the commitment of the police and other security agencies to continue to dominate and deny the criminal elements of committing havoc in the state.

