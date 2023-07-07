ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police in Ekiti, Osun to deal with those marking Cultists Day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Osun and Ekiti Commands on Thursday, warned those planning to celebrate ‘Cultists Day’ on July 7, to desist or be arrested and prosecuted.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

The warning is contained in separate statements issued by the police commands ahead of the ‘cultists day’ on Friday.

Recommended articles

In Osun, the police spokesman, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the command would not tolerate unlawful gatherings and warned hoteliers, event centres and landlords not to allow their facilities to be used for cult related activities.

She said that owners of such facilities also risk prosecution.

“The intelligence that availed the police command revealed that cultists are planning to mark July 7, 2023 to celebrate cultism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, intelligence further revealed that some unscrupulous elements from other states are entering Osun state for the same purpose.

“In view of this, the command warns cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to jettison the plan or any such action forthwith, as the command is earnestly monitoring their activities.”

Opalola said the Command in collaboration with other security agents and Civilian JTF will not tolerate such unlawful assembly “that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere of the state”.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, had directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Units to be at alert and nip in the bud, any act capable of truncating peace in the state.

The CP advised parents and guardians to caution their wards to be law abiding and desist from taking part in the unlawful gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged citizens to be security conscious, vigilant, and cooperate with security agents by giving credible and timely information to the police directly or through phone numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981, 08075872433 and 08067788119.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Dare Ogundare, also warned cultists to keep away from the state.

He said in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Sunday Abutu that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, the command will not allow any gatherings of cultists who have perfected plans to initiate new members and engage in violent supremacy battle with opposing cult members.

“Consequently, the Command warns cultists and other criminal elements in the State to shun such illegal and unhealthy celebration or any of such plans or actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That could cause unnecessary apprehension or alter the peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed in the state.

Ogundare also directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Intelligence and Tactical units to be on alert and deploy adequate personnel to identified flash points.

The CP also warned hoteliers, recreation and event centers, as well as landlords against allowing cult members or hoodlums to use their properties.

He also implored parents to warn their wards to be law abiding, and said citizens should be security conscious and go about their lawful businesses.

Ogundare assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property of law abiding citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised the public report any suspicious activity and persons around them to the police or through telephone number: 08062335577.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries from 28 to 16

Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries from 28 to 16

Enugu govt confirms arrest of sit-at-home enforcers, asks schools to open

Enugu govt confirms arrest of sit-at-home enforcers, asks schools to open

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

Police in Ekiti, Osun to deal with those marking Cultists Day

Police in Ekiti, Osun to deal with those marking Cultists Day

Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance Thomas elected OAISA President

Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance Thomas elected OAISA President

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies