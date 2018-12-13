Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police foil suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri

Police foil suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri

The Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the incident occurred at about 8:30 pm in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Police foil suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri/Illustration (nationaldailyng)

The Police in Borno said its men had successfully foiled a lone suicide bomb attack on Wednesday night in Maiduguri.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the incident occurred at about 8:30 pm in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Chukwu disclosed that a teenage female bomber attempted to infiltrate a security check point, before security men fired shot at her and the Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) vest strapped to her body exploded.

He said the explosion blew the girl into pieces, noting that there were no other casualties in the attack.

The commissioner added that men of the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) were deployed and sanitise the area.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet
2 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet
3 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from terrorist's camp
Boko Haram Police arrest 8 suspects who kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls
Boko Haram Hundreds of Nigerian troops missing in another attack in Yobe
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Pulse Exclusive Donald Duke explains how Boko Haram was born, how to solve terrorism problem
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Boko Haram Army reunites 4 children, kidnapped 2 years ago by terrorists, with families
19-year-old girl's suicide bombing mission fails in Borno
Imprisoned ex-Governors get reduced jail terms and other top stories from last week
Girl dies as Army prevents suicide bomb attack in Adamawa

Local

When it comes to having sex in the car, don't just do it
Pulse Opinion: When it comes to having sex in the car, don't just do it
Army holds private burial for soldiers killed by Boko Haram
Army holds private burial ceremony for dozens of soldiers killed by Boko Haram
Nigerian students want Kemi Adeosun to be prosecuted
ASUU shows no regrets for disrupting anti corruption programme
This Buhari must go, Atiku declares at southwest rally
Atiku assures women of strong representation in his government, if elected
X
Advertisement