Police expose false organ theft claims, 14 citizens prosecuted

Ima Elijah

This false alarm led to misguided mob actions against more than 10 accused persons in Abuja.

Nigerian Police Station entrance gate [NNN]
FCT Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba, revealed that after thorough medical examinations, the allegations were proven false.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Garba disclosed that the 14 individuals were currently facing prosecution for providing misleading information and inciting public disturbances.

He stated that their false alarm led to misguided mob actions against more than 10 accused persons in the FCT, particularly in Garshi, Gwagwalada, and Kwali areas.

Garba reassured the public that despite the reported incidents, no lives were lost.

He stressed the importance of discouraging false alarms, urging residents to caution their children against such actions.

Garba emphasised the dangers of resorting to jungle justice, highlighting the potential loss of innocent lives in the process.

