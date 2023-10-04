Police expose false organ theft claims, 14 citizens prosecuted

FCT Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba, revealed that after thorough medical examinations, the allegations were proven false.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Garba disclosed that the 14 individuals were currently facing prosecution for providing misleading information and inciting public disturbances.

He stated that their false alarm led to misguided mob actions against more than 10 accused persons in the FCT, particularly in Garshi, Gwagwalada, and Kwali areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garba reassured the public that despite the reported incidents, no lives were lost.

He stressed the importance of discouraging false alarms, urging residents to caution their children against such actions.