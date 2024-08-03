ADVERTISEMENT
Police discover 6 projectile grenades abandoned by terrorists in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawal said that the security forces have remained on high alert, working to maintain public safety and prevent further incidents.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Yusuf Lawal, who disclosed this on Saturday while providing a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri, said the projectiles were discovered on Friday.

Lawal said that the personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD), Base 13, deployed to the scene to assess the grenades and discovered that they were manufactured with incendiary chemicals.

He said that the affected area was thoroughly screened and the projectiles were recovered intact, rendering the area safe.

“In a separate incident, 20 suspects were arrested for burning tyres and inciting disturbances in Maiduguri.

”They are currently under interrogation and investigation for transparent prosecution,” he said.

Lawal explained that another violent incident occurred on the same day in Bassam Galomari Village, Gubio II Ward, under Gubio Local Government Area.

According to him, Fulani herdsmen, carrying cows, allegedly entered a farm belonging to a local resident, leading to a confrontation.

Lawal said, ”The farm owner attempted to remove the herdsmen from his property, but they resisted, and one of the Fulani men attacked the farmer, cutting both his hands.

”The victim was rushed to Gubio Hospital, where he was referred to Maiduguri Hospital for further treatment."

He added that the security agencies have been mandated to respond to the situation with a view to resolving the crisis.

