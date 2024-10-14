Police detain 2 for alleged abduction, killing in Nasarawa

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

The PPRO said that the two suspects, all male, were from the Shember community, Agwatashi village in Obi.

He explained that the suspects were arrested by police detectives attached to Obi Division based on intelligence, following a complaint lodged at the station.

“We received a complaint that the deceased was missing for days, and all efforts to trace her whereabouts proved abortive.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was lured via phone call by one of the suspects who was owing her the sum of ₦40,000.

“He deceived her to come and purchase grains in one of the settlements in the area but kidnapped and later killed her,” Nansel said.

The police spokesperson said the suspects had admitted to committing the crime.

“They confessed that having lured and abducted the victim, they took her deep into the forest where she was strangled to death and her remains dumped in a swamp.

“The suspects also admitted, and they took away the sum of ₦555,000 after killing her,” the PPRO said.

Nansel said that the suspects had led the police operatives to the scene where the decayed remains of the victim were recovered.

He added that Umar Nadada, Commissioner of Police in the state had directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of criminal investigation to swiftly conclude investigation and charge the suspects to court for prosecution.