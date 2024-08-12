ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police detain 14-yr-old boy accused of raping minor in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was detained after the victim’s father reported the case at the police station in the area.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), gathered that the incident happened in Sobe community, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

The teenager was said to have lured the victim into his room where he defiled her.

A source told NAN that the suspect was detained after the victim’s father reported the case at the police station in the area.

The source said that the father later went back to the Police Station requesting to withdraw the case with a claim that he had reached an agreement with the family of the accused, to settle the matter.

But the police, according to the source, said they had transferred the case to the command headquarters in Benin.

When contacted, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident.

Yamu said the matter had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

News Agency Of Nigeria

