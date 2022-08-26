RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Niger Police Command said it had not arrested any foreign national distributing weapons to with a helicopter to bandits in the state.

Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger.
Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger.

Kuryas described the report as ”fake news circulating in social media as such incident never happened in the state.

”We have not arrested any foreign national with helicopter distributing weapons to bandits in our area of supervision.”

He called on members of the general public to disregard such report and support the police with required information that could aid in apprehending men of the underworld in the state.

”All we require from good samaritans is vital information on the movement of bad characters in their midst, especially those at rural areas to tackle the menace of kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling”, he urged.

The commissioner said that the police would remain resolute and focused in “exterminating enemies of our collective security.”

Kuryas, urged law abiding citizens to be vigilant and promptly report all suspicious characters to security agencies nearest to them.

He assured residents of the state of confidentiality of all sources of information.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abiodun, Osoba APC loyalists defect to PDP in Ogun

Abiodun, Osoba APC loyalists defect to PDP in Ogun

Many members escape with bullet wounds as Police raid IPOB camp in Imo

Many members escape with bullet wounds as Police raid IPOB camp in Imo

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger

Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger

Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition

Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition

Media office reveals Obi's busy schedule during US, Europe, Canada tour

Media office reveals Obi's busy schedule during US, Europe, Canada tour

Party leadership: A curious look at the hand behind APC’s wheel

Party leadership: A curious look at the hand behind APC’s wheel

FRSC vows to arrest, prosecute motorists over assault on its officers

FRSC vows to arrest, prosecute motorists over assault on its officers

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control