Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger.

Kuryas described the report as ”fake news circulating in social media as such incident never happened in the state.

”We have not arrested any foreign national with helicopter distributing weapons to bandits in our area of supervision.”

He called on members of the general public to disregard such report and support the police with required information that could aid in apprehending men of the underworld in the state.

”All we require from good samaritans is vital information on the movement of bad characters in their midst, especially those at rural areas to tackle the menace of kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling”, he urged.

The commissioner said that the police would remain resolute and focused in “exterminating enemies of our collective security.”

Kuryas, urged law abiding citizens to be vigilant and promptly report all suspicious characters to security agencies nearest to them.