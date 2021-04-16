RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police deny arrest of DCP giving arms to kidnappers in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State has refuted a social media report that it arrested a Deputy Commissioner of Police for giving arms to kidnappers.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, that the person in the report was a criminal arrested in Akwa Ibom two years ago.

“The command wishes to categorically state that the image in circulation is not that of any police officer in the Kaduna Command or anywhere in Nigeria.

“The image with camouflage uniform, wearing the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is one of Kingsley Udoyem, who was arrested and paraded by Akwa-Ibom Police Command on 2nd January, 2019 for the offence of impersonating a police officer.

“Therefore, the image in circulation is not in any way connected to a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kaduna as portrayed in the report.

“The command is using this opportunity to advise members of the public to disregard and discontinue the circulation of the unfounded image as there is no iota of truth in it,” he said.

Jalige also urged the general public particularly social media users, to be positive and avoid circulating unsubstantiated materials.

According to him, those circulating the fake news report were doing so to tarnish the image of the police and create rift between it and the public in the state.

