Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The statement alleged that the suspects were guilty of various criminal offences including conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

Adejobi listed the suspects as Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Okoye, Nonso Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo, Chukwujekwu Okoye, Edward Okoye, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Okoye, Nonso Eboha, and Chukwuka Onyibor.

The statement also had a poster which displays the images of the wanted persons as well as their biography.

Pulse Nigeria

It partly read, “The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

“Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over 1.2 billion Naira. The suspects equally attacked and brutalized some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.”

The police appealed to members of the general public with “useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice,” to come forward.

“It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident,” read the statement.