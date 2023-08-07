ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirms abduction of traditional ruler, wife by gunmen in Karu LGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police confirms abduction of traditional ruler, wife by gunmen in Karu LGA (Credit- Businessday NG)
DSP Ramhan Nansel, Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lafia on Monday, adding that the emir was abducted from his palace.

According to Nansel, on Aug. 6, the Nasarawa State Police Command received a distress call that the palace of Gurku Town located 10 kilometers from Mararaba main town in Karu Local Government Area was invaded by men suspected to be kidnappers.

Upon receipt of the information, the Nasarawa state Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba, deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with the vigilante group to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination.

The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them back proved abortive,” he said.

He, however, assured that the commissioner had further deployed additional men of the tactical team and the anti-kidnapping unit and men from the Karu Area Command to the scene.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the chief and his wife unhurt. The public will be kept abreast as events unfold,” he said.

