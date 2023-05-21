The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police confirm electrocution of 2 EKEDC staff in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said an EKEDC worker reported that one of his colleagues allegedly got electrocuted while digging to locate a faulty transformer cable at the P&T Obalende area.

Police confirm electrocution of 2 EKEDC staff in Lagos/Illustration.

The incident took place at the Obalende area of Lagos Island.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hundeyin said the case was reported to the Lion Building Division of the command on Saturday at about 5.55 pm, by another member of staff of the EKEDC from the Lagos Island.

He said the EKEDC worker reported that on Saturday, one of his colleagues simply identified as Umaru, 51 years old, allegedly got electrocuted while digging to locate a faulty transformer cable at the P&T Obalende area.

“In the process, another colleague named Sunday Awaruwa, 48 years old, who tried to rescue the victim was also electrocuted.

“Based on the report, detectives visited and photographed the scene, rescued the victims and rushed them to the Lagos Island General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Their remains were deposited at the IDH Morgue, Yaba for autopsy. Meanwhile, investigation is in progress,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

