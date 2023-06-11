Police confirm death of 70-year-old knocked down by a horse rider in Jigawa

The Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Lawal Jiisu, gave the confirmation on Sunday in Dutse.

He said that on Saturday, June 10, 2023, one Muhammed Mustapha, 25, of Unguwar Maina, who was riding his horse within Ringim municipality, lost control of the horse and hit a cyclist.

The 70-year-old cyclist, named Umar Hassan of Galadanchi at Tsigi Quarters, also in Ringim area, sustained various degrees of injuries and fractures on his left leg and shoulder.

He explained that a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victim to Ringim General Hospital.

Jiisu added that the victim was later confirmed dead at the hospital where he went to receive treatment.

The corpse was handed over to his relatives for burial, while the rider was arrested and detained by Police.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation at the State CID Dutse,” Jiisu confirmed.