Delta Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest, 1 suspect arrested

Delta Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest, 1 suspect arrested

The police boss gave the confirmation on Wednesday when newsmen contacted him on his cell phone in Warri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Delta Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest, 1 suspect arrested

The Delta Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Mustafa, has confirmed the alleged abduction of a Catholic Priest, Very Rev. Father Emmanuel Obadjere, alongside three others in Delta.

The police boss gave the confirmation on Wednesday when newsmen contacted him on his cell phone in Warri.

According to him, the police are working hard to rescue the victims, adding that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the crime within the area where the incident happened.

The victims were alleged to have been kidnapped on Tuesday on their way to Ekpoma in Edo.

“The kidnappers have started calling, but you know, we do not encourage paying ransom.

” We will definitely ensure that they are released. One suspect has been arrested within the area of the incident, ” the CP said.

A reliable source said the the priest was in charge of St. Williams Catholic Church, Orerokpe, the administrative headquarters of Okpe Local Government area of Delta.

The source added that the kidnappers had established contact with the Catholic Church and including the family members of the victims. 

