Police confirm 8 dead, 9 arrested in Sagamu cult clashes

Speaking at a news conference in Abeokuta on Monday, Abiodun Alamutu, the Commissioner of Police, said the remote cause of the clashes was a land transaction that took place in the town.

“A land was sold and some form of commission or settlement was paid to a cult group by the owner of the land.

"A rival cult group got to know about the payment and went after members of the other group in a bid to get a share of the commission.

“The situation degenerated into an attack and counter attack situation which started from Wednesday and continued till Sunday, leading to the death of 8 persons,” Alamutu said.

The police boss revealed the arrest of some of the kingpins of the rival cult groups.

He stated that nine suspects had been arrested with evidences of their involvement in the killings.

He added that two guns and some rounds of cartridges with evidences that they were recently fired, were recovered from the suspects.

Investigation, according to the Police boss, is still ongoing into the killings.

