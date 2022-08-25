RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police commission accuses IGP of bias, declares indefinite strike

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commission accuses the police Chief of usurping its constitutional responsibilities.

Musiliu Smith and IGP Usman Baba. [The Punch]
Musiliu Smith and IGP Usman Baba. [The Punch]

Strike looming: The union stated in the notice that the strike will commence with effect from Monday, August 29, 2022.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Mr Adoyi Adoyi, in an interview with The Punch on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

What caused this: The strike action was conceived amid the ongoing disagreement involving the staff of the commission; the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Musiliu SMith; and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

The bone of the disagreement revolves around whose responsibility it's to recruit, promote, and appoint constables and officers.

The accusation: Adoyi accused the IGP and other police chiefs of conniving with the Chairman of the PSC to supplant the constitutional duty of the commission.

He added that IGP Alkali now unilaterally carries out the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigeria constitution, a verdict of the Appeal Court, and the authorities of the PSC.

Adoyi's words: “We’re embarking on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 29, to show how discontent with the way the PSC is being run by the chairman of the commission, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the IGP, Usman Baba.

“The duties of the PSC are spelt out in the constitution, but the IGP has disregarded all of that, and has taken over the duties of the commission. He appoints and promotes at will as opposed to what is stated in the constitution.

“According to the constitution, the appointment, promotion, and recruitment of police officers and constables are the prerogative of the PSC, not the IGP.

