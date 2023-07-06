Police cautions religious groups against night programmes in Ogun

The Police Public Relations Officer in the command, SP Omolola Odutola, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Ota. Odutola said that it was safer and more advisable to hold programmes during the day in order to avoid unnecessary attacks by hoodlums.

”We are not saying that people should not undertake their religious activities, we are saying that they should close before it is dark,” she said.

It would be recalled that only recently, a clergyman was killed and another abducted at Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state. The police spokesperson said that by holding programmes in the daytime, worshipers would avoid undue threats to their safety.

”This will also reduce unnecessary pressures on police and other security agencies.

”The current situation in the state calls for every resident to be careful and cautious,” she said.