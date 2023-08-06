ADVERTISEMENT
Police bust criminal gang, recover 2 pump action guns, SUV in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police bust criminal gang, recover 2 pump action guns, SUV in Anambra. [NAN]
The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who made the disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday in Onitsha, said that the gang was busted by the Police-led Forward Operating Base at Aguata.

Ikenga said that on Aug. 3, at about 8.30 p.m., a detachment of police-led forward operating base at Aguata, while on patrol of Uga-Ezinifite expressway, saw a Mercedes Benz SUV drive past at a very high speed.

“The police suspected that they might be kidnappers with an abducted victim.

The team went in pursuit; several kilometres away, the team found the vehicle in a ditch, but without any occupant.

“They found clothes with blood stains in the vehicle as well as two pump action guns and a machete.

“The vehicle, a wine-colored Mercedes GLK 350 4matic, with Reg. No. ENU 484 JV, was recovered and deposited for safekeeping at Area Command Headquarters in Uga,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police commended the Joint Security Team for its vigilance.

He said that Adeoye had ordered full-scale investigation to locate the owner of the vehicle and ascertain the circumstances leading to the recovery of arms and offensive weapons from the fleeing hoodlums.

Ikenga urged people in the neighborhood not to harbour criminals, but to turn them over to law enforcement agencies in the interest of community safety.

News Agency Of Nigeria

