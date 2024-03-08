ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO said that discreet investigations were ongoing regarding the baby factory’s operations.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustrative purpose) [NPF]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustrative purpose) [NPF]

The Nigeria Police, Abia Command, rescued 16 pregnant women and eight children at a baby factory in Aba, its Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, said in a statement on Friday in Umuahia.

Recommended articles

Chinaka, however, refused to disclose the location of the baby factory in Aba, opining that further details could compromise the ongoing investigation.

She said the Police also arrested one Onyinyechi Okoro (29) and Ekene Okezie (32), suspected operators of the baby factory.

According to the statement, the rescued persons are: Joy Mathew, (27), Stella Okon (22), Bella Okon (19) and Idara Emmanuel (24).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are: Blessing Okon, (19), Blessing Edet (20), Promise Akpan (22). Joy Edet (17), Josephine Asuquo (19) and Glory John (19).

Goodness Peter (20), Ifeoma Ozoemena (22), Victoria Robert (20), Blessed Monday (17), Victoria Liberty (21) and Anita Sunday (21) were also rescued by the Police.

Among the eight children rescued are five females – China Marvelous (11), Nancy Sunday (9), Marvelous Sunday (6), Martha Ubong (2) and Deborah Ndifreke (2).

Three male children were among those rescued are, Praise Answer (2) Goodness Destiny (4) and Victor Aniebeti (2).

Chinaka said the victims were rescued when the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Aba, using credible information, raided the baby factory on March 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the rescued girls and children are kept by Mrs Onyinyechi Okoro from Ihechiowa in Arochukwu LGA and Arondizuogu in Ideato LGA of Imo.

The PPRO said that discreet investigations were ongoing regarding the baby factory’s operations.

She, therefore, urged people to be security conscious and support police activities by volunteering information on suspects and criminal activities.

Chinaka said the police remained committed to protecting law-abiding citizens, adding that it would continue to ensure the safety of the lives and property of residents of Abia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Troops raid, destroy last IPOB stronghold in Imo

Troops raid, destroy last IPOB stronghold in Imo

Soludo appoints Osun man, 17 others as permanent secretaries in Anambra

Soludo appoints Osun man, 17 others as permanent secretaries in Anambra

Tinubu marketed Buhari to Nigerians, can't excuse himself from his failures - Farotimi

Tinubu marketed Buhari to Nigerians, can't excuse himself from his failures - Farotimi

Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

Mourners line the road as Wigwe, wife, son's remains arrive in Rivers for burial

Mourners line the road as Wigwe, wife, son's remains arrive in Rivers for burial

10 African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

10 African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods

Pastor advises youths not to wait for govt, use social media for business

Pastor advises youths not to wait for govt, use social media for business