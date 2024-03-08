Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Chinaka, however, refused to disclose the location of the baby factory in Aba, opining that further details could compromise the ongoing investigation.

She said the Police also arrested one Onyinyechi Okoro (29) and Ekene Okezie (32), suspected operators of the baby factory.

According to the statement, the rescued persons are: Joy Mathew, (27), Stella Okon (22), Bella Okon (19) and Idara Emmanuel (24).

Others are: Blessing Okon, (19), Blessing Edet (20), Promise Akpan (22). Joy Edet (17), Josephine Asuquo (19) and Glory John (19).

Goodness Peter (20), Ifeoma Ozoemena (22), Victoria Robert (20), Blessed Monday (17), Victoria Liberty (21) and Anita Sunday (21) were also rescued by the Police.

Among the eight children rescued are five females – China Marvelous (11), Nancy Sunday (9), Marvelous Sunday (6), Martha Ubong (2) and Deborah Ndifreke (2).

Three male children were among those rescued are, Praise Answer (2) Goodness Destiny (4) and Victor Aniebeti (2).

Chinaka said the victims were rescued when the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Aba, using credible information, raided the baby factory on March 7.

According to her, the rescued girls and children are kept by Mrs Onyinyechi Okoro from Ihechiowa in Arochukwu LGA and Arondizuogu in Ideato LGA of Imo.

The PPRO said that discreet investigations were ongoing regarding the baby factory’s operations.

She, therefore, urged people to be security conscious and support police activities by volunteering information on suspects and criminal activities.