Police boss wants more Nigerians to join in policing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, wants law-abiding citizens and parents to encourage their children and wards to take interest in policing.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Baba made the appeal in a message he sent to the passing out of 374 Police constables from the Police Training College, Oyin Akoko, Ondo State.

He said more people should join the police not just as a career but to contribute to nation building.

His message was delivered by AIG Y.M Akeera, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Akure.

He charged the new police constables to be good ambassadors on the job by exhibiting good character and professionalism at all times.

“It has become imperative for you to abide by the laws guiding policing and also be good role models so as to encourage others to toe the line of policing.

“You must shun acts that are at variance with the standards of the Police, as the force does not spare anyone who errs,’’ he warned.

In his remarks, ACP Adebayo Rafiu, the Commandant of the training school, congratulated the constables and charged them to be diligent, selfless, patriotic, and be good ambassadors of the school.

