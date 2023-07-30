Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

He said that the electrocuted lifeless body had been evacuated to a morgue.

Okoye said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at one of the transformers located inside the premises of the Government College, Owerri.

He said that the Police had already commenced an investigation into the identity of the electrocuted man and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We can confirm that there was an electrocution in the school compound and investigations are ongoing to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

A staff member of the school who pleaded anonymous told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that there was lightning at the transformer on Wednesday night making residents assume that it had blown up.

He said the noise necessitated the hostel management and some neighbours to come out to ascertain the extent of the damage but to their surprise, they discovered an all-black lifeless body in the transformer.