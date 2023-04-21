The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police bans sachet water, praise singers on Kwara Eid prayer ground

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police boos urged Muslim faithful and members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the holidays.

Gombe records low turnout at prayer grounds. (TheSun)
Gombe records low turnout at prayer grounds. (TheSun)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Ajayi said the command’s tactical teams, headed by the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, and members of the state’s Eid Security Committee, took a tour of the Eid prayer ground to ensure that no opportunity is allowed for law-breakers and evil-minded people to access the Eid prayer ground.

“The command assured the public of its preparation for a peaceful and rancour-free atmosphere before, during, and after the Eid- el-Fitr celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CP advised Muslim faithful and members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the holidays.

“He added that reckless driving, overloading of vehicles by commercial transporters, acrobatic displays by motorcycle riders and drunkenness should be avoided by all means.

“Human and material resources available to the command have been deployed today to ensure hitch-free celebrations,” the statement read in part.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS arrests gunmen in Kano, calls for vigilance during Eid celebration

DSS arrests gunmen in Kano, calls for vigilance during Eid celebration

Military pledges peaceful transition, dismisses threats

Military pledges peaceful transition, dismisses threats

Police bans sachet water, praise singers on Kwara Eid prayer ground

Police bans sachet water, praise singers on Kwara Eid prayer ground

Anambra solicits global partnership, funding to combat gully erosion

Anambra solicits global partnership, funding to combat gully erosion

Lagos govt pays N5bn accrued pension, pledges safe retirement, welfare

Lagos govt pays N5bn accrued pension, pledges safe retirement, welfare

BREAKING: Sultan declares Friday Sallah as new moon sighted

BREAKING: Sultan declares Friday Sallah as new moon sighted

Enugu university bans students from wearing eyelashes, finger nails

Enugu university bans students from wearing eyelashes, finger nails

Expert advises Tinubu on how to address insecurity

Expert advises Tinubu on how to address insecurity

Troops kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, rescue 468 kidnapped victims

Troops kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, rescue 468 kidnapped victims

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years