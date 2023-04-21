Police bans sachet water, praise singers on Kwara Eid prayer ground

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Ajayi said the command’s tactical teams, headed by the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, and members of the state’s Eid Security Committee, took a tour of the Eid prayer ground to ensure that no opportunity is allowed for law-breakers and evil-minded people to access the Eid prayer ground.

“The command assured the public of its preparation for a peaceful and rancour-free atmosphere before, during, and after the Eid- el-Fitr celebration.

“The CP advised Muslim faithful and members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the holidays.

“He added that reckless driving, overloading of vehicles by commercial transporters, acrobatic displays by motorcycle riders and drunkenness should be avoided by all means.