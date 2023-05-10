The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest woman impersonating as police officer to rob PoS operators

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two PoS business record books and one itel phone without battery suspected to belong to another victim, were also found on the suspect.

Police arrest woman impersonating as police officer to rob PoS operators. (Credit- Businessday NG)
Police arrest woman impersonating as police officer to rob PoS operators. (Credit- Businessday NG)

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated on Wednesday in Osogbo that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after she was rescued from an irate mob.

On Tuesday, police rescued a 24-year-old woman from a mob preparing to lynch her for alleged stealing.

“She was brought to Ata-Oja Police Division, Osogbo.

“In the course of interrogation, it was discovered that sometimes in April, the suspect went to a PoS stand and presented herself as a police officer serving at Ata-Oja Police Division.

“She `arrested’ the sales girl and seized her bag containing a PoS machine, N20,000 and one phone valued N15,000.

“On their way to Ata-Oja Police Divisional headquarters, the suspect tricked her victim to make a photocopy of a document, but she ran away with her seized bag,’’ Opalola stated.

She added that when the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, N246,650, on an Opay PoS machine valued N30,000, one android phone, one Ekiti State University identity card and one voter card were recovered from her.

Two PoS business record books and one itel phone without battery suspected to belong to another victim, were also found on the suspect, she added, she stated.

The police spokesperson added that further investigation showed that the suspect had already transferred N100,000 from the PoS machine recovered from her to an account in a commercial bank.

Opalola stated that in another development, police in Osun arrested a 33-year-old and a 46-year-old suspect in possession of stolen 14 live and one dead goat.

She added that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen the goats from different locations in Osogbo, Ikirun and lla-Orangun, all in Osun.

The suspects told the police that they were taking the goats to Lagos to be sold at “Mile 12’’.

The suspects also confessed to have been operating in Osun since 2019 and that they usually stole goats between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. before night guards at various locations reported for duty.

In yet another development, police in Osun arrested a 23-year-old notoriously known as “K-Federal’’, a member of a cult gang in Ede, Osun on Sunday.

The suspect confessed to have participated in the killing of about 20 residents of Ede town whose corpses they dropped in Osun River, in Sagba Area, Ede.

Opalola said all the suspects would be charged in court upon the completion of investigations

