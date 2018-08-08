Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest U.S army personnel over alleged fraud in Imo

In Imo Police arrest U.S army personnel over alleged fraud

The Commissioner of police, Mr Dasuki Galadanchi, disclosed this on Wednesday in Owerri while presenting to Journalists the suspect, Michael, and other suspects involved in different crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and child trafficking.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS play

The killing of an 18-year-old civilian adds to more cases of deaths involving the police who have been dealing with an issue of mistrust from Nigerians.

(Tribune Online)

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (F-SARS), of the Police Command in Imo says it has arrested a member of the U.S. Army, Mr Garrick Michael, over alleged advance fee fraud.

The Commissioner of police, Mr Dasuki Galadanchi, disclosed this on Wednesday in Owerri while presenting to Journalists the suspect, Michael, and other suspects involved in different crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and child trafficking.

Galadanchi said Michael is an American citizen who specialised in defrauding women of their huge money under the pretext of securing American visa for them.

He named victims of the suspect as Sylva Chineyenwa, Wuchi Peace and Duny Glory.

Michael told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he returned to Nigeria to visit his wife who resided in the country before he met his three alleged victims.

He said his business deal with the women was still valid before his arrest.

The commissioner also said that a  kidnapper who had been on the police blacklist, one Reginald Durunzenwata, was arrested on Aug. 4 and would soon be charged to court.

He said the suspect was allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of a businessman, Chidi Eburuaji, in Imo, who was kidnapped and murdered in July.

Galadanchi said apart from kidnapping, the suspect also specialised in diverting petrol tankers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo Ex DSS boss Daura 'was rude to acting president' before his sack
Pulse Opinion What goes on in the mind of Yomi Shogunle?
Dino Melaye Senator accuses security operatives of attempted assassination
End SARS Police say most social media complaints about SARS officers are "not correct"
EndSARS Police says killing of officers in Abuja proves SARS should not be scrapped
Fulani Herdsmen Gani Adams says FG cannot handle group
#EndSARS Buhari working on making Police unit responsible - Osinbajo
Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?
Pulse Opinion Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon

Local

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned lawmakers planning to impeach President Buhari in the National Assembly to desist from the plot.
Tinubu APC National Leader warns lawmakers reportedly planning to impeach Buhari
Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS).
DSS Invasion Sule Lamido condemns incident at National Assembly
IDPs return home after six years
In Zamfara Over 5,000 IDPs now back home – Army
PDP chairman says Senator Akpabio has endangered his political career
Akpabio PDP chairman says Senator has endangered his political career