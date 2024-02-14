ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest suspected killers of Oyo’s retired Permanent Secretary, 30 others

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hamzat said further investigations led to the arrest of the receiver of the two vehicles and the generating set stolen from the deceased’s residence.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Assailants strangled Mrs Gbenle in her apartment in the Apata area of Ibadan on November 10, 2023.

Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, paraded the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan alongside 30 others arrested on suspicion of murder, armed robbery, and cultism.

He said the five persons arrested over the murder of the former permanent secretary attacked the victim at her residence while armed with sophisticated weapons and dispossessed her of huge sums of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the suspects collected the deceased’s mobile phones, a big generating set, laptops, and many other valuables and carted same away in her Toyota vehicle.

“As if that was not enough, the suspects murdered the deceased, leaving her in a pool of her own blood.

“The suspected leader of the robbery syndicate and two of his syndicate members were arrested at their various hideouts,’’ Hamzat said.

He added that the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime and their leader explained that Gbenle was murdered because she recognised her attackers.

Hamzat said further investigations led to the arrest of the receiver of the two vehicles and the generating set stolen from the deceased’s residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the suspects told newsmen that he lived in the same community as the deceased and was the one who contacted other gang members to execute the crime.

“I was given N200,000 as my share after we sold her two vehicles,’’ he said.

Hamzat said some of those on parade attacked a pregnant woman who was in labour while on her way to the hospital on July 17, 2023, in the company of her husband.

“The suspects dispossessed the couple of their Toyota Venza vehicle,’’ he said.

NAN reports that items recovered from the 35 suspects were 18 exotic vehicles, ₦820,000, mobile phones, one Master key, and one articulated vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also recovered from them were six firearms, one human skull, a generating set and 3,137 cartons of seasoning cubes valued at ₦18 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FEMA seeks MTN’ support on emergency response

FEMA seeks MTN’ support on emergency response

Mongolia on disaster alert as over 500,000 livestock frozen to death

Mongolia on disaster alert as over 500,000 livestock frozen to death

Fubara approves automatic promotion, ₦35,000 wage award to Rivers LG workers

Fubara approves automatic promotion, ₦35,000 wage award to Rivers LG workers

Police arrest suspected killers of Oyo’s retired Permanent Secretary, 30 others

Police arrest suspected killers of Oyo’s retired Permanent Secretary, 30 others

Wike threatens to blacklist construction company over FCT road project

Wike threatens to blacklist construction company over FCT road project

Gov Abiodun rolls out ₦5bn palliatives for Ogun residents to reduce hardship

Gov Abiodun rolls out ₦5bn palliatives for Ogun residents to reduce hardship

Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison

Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison

Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

FG begins 20,000 Renewed Hope affordable mass housing project in Lagos

FG begins 20,000 Renewed Hope affordable mass housing project in Lagos

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Delta House of Assembly

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns [Leadership]

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

FG, trucks association begin data capturing of heavy duty trucks on Nigerian roads [guardian]

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (Latest Gist)

Dangote University suspends staff member over alleged physical assault on students