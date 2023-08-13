Police arrest suspected cultist who arranged his own kidnap.

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspect was a member of the Eiye Confraternity, adding that he was nabbed on Friday, Aug. 11, by the Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to the Orerokpe Police Division in Okpe LGA.

“The Command has been investigating the murder of one Regina Ogana, who was kidnapped alongside her husband and other members of her family on Aug. 2, 2023.

“The Command received another distress call from the husband of the deceased that one of his brothers made a suspicious call to him that he was kidnapped, and that the kidnappers demanded ransom of N500,000.

“The money was transferred into the “self-kidnapped” suspect’s account as his ransom,” he said.

Edafe said that upon receiving the information, the Delta Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oreropke Division to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Consequently, on Aug.11, 2023, at about 11:45 a.m, the DPO, Orerokpe Division, CSP Paul Oboware, acting on intelligence information, led the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team to Odovie Community, Ughelli North LGA and nabbed the suspect.

“He was apprehended at the same spot where the sum of N1.3 million ransom was earlier paid for the release of his elder brother and husband of the deceased.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of Eiye confraternity, he faked his own kidnapped.

“He is also suspected to have masterminded the kidnap of his brother and other family members which led to the death of Ogana,” he said.