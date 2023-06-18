ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest suspected car snatchers in Delta, recover stolen vehicles

Police arrest suspected car snatchers in Delta, recover stolen vehicles. [Twitter:@Brightgoldenboy]

Spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, told newsmen on Sunday in Warri that the suspects were arrested by the police operatives attached to Ughelli Division.

Edafe said that the suspects were nabbed on Thursday, following ‘intelligently-gathered information’ about their criminal activities.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, had issued a directive to the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state to nip the increasing trend of car snatching in the bud.

Edafe said that it was in response to the police commissioner’s order that the DPO, Ughelli division, closely supervised by the Ughelli Area Commander, ACP Adebayo Ademola, that the suspects were apprehended.

Following series of reported cases of vehicles removals from parking areas in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli and environs, CP Abass directed area commanders and DPOs to nip the trend in the bud.

“On June 15, 2023, the DPO, Ughelli division, closely supervised by the Ughelli Area Commander, ACP Ademola, while acting on the intelligence gathered, arrested the two suspects.

“The suspects specialised in snatching vehicles from Warri and environs, taking same to Ughelli where they dismantled them and sell the vehicles in parts,” he said.

The police spokesman said that items recovered from the suspects included: 74 vehicle tyres, 16 vehicle engines and eight gear boxes.

Others, he said, were 15 motor batteries, two motorcycle engines and seven suspected stolen vehicles.

“The stolen vehicles included: four registered Toyota Corolla, one Toyota Carina and an unregistered Nissan car,” he said.

According to Edafe, the suspects are currently in police custody, adding that investigation in the matter is ongoing.

