Police arrest man for possessing, transacting in counterfeit naira notes

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said Police operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division on a tip-off on Dec. 19 at about 6:00 p.m., arrested a male suspect, one Chukwuebuka Igwebuike, 37, at Afor Market, Garki Awkunanaw, Enugu.

“Recovered from him is suspected counterfeit ₦1000 Nigerian Naira notes, totalling ₦362,000.

“Preliminary investigation proves that the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he used the fake one thousand Naira notes to buy items of small prices and get change for genuine smaller denominations.

“He shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations are concluded,” he said.

The command spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had urged citizens and the public to be vigilant and wary of whom they received and exchanged all the denominations of mint Nigerian Naira with, especially this yuletide.