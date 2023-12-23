ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest man for possessing, transacting in counterfeit naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police urged citizens and the public to be vigilant and wary of whom they received and exchanged all the denominations of mint Nigerian Naira with, especially this yuletide.

Counterfeit Naira notes/Illustration [Benjamin Dada]
Counterfeit Naira notes/Illustration [Benjamin Dada]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said Police operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division on a tip-off on Dec. 19 at about 6:00 p.m., arrested a male suspect, one Chukwuebuka Igwebuike, 37, at Afor Market, Garki Awkunanaw, Enugu.

“Recovered from him is suspected counterfeit 1000 Nigerian Naira notes, totalling 362,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Preliminary investigation proves that the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he used the fake one thousand Naira notes to buy items of small prices and get change for genuine smaller denominations.

“He shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations are concluded,” he said.

The command spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had urged citizens and the public to be vigilant and wary of whom they received and exchanged all the denominations of mint Nigerian Naira with, especially this yuletide.

“Hence, he encourages the citizenry to quickly report anyone in possession of, or transacting in counterfeit Nigerian Naira notes, to the nearest police station for necessary policing actions,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Police arrest man for possessing, transacting in counterfeit naira notes

Police arrest man for possessing, transacting in counterfeit naira notes

3,413 inmates on death row in Nigeria – Correctional Service

3,413 inmates on death row in Nigeria – Correctional Service

Stiffer penalties await defaulters of Abuja Master Plan in 2024 – Task Force

Stiffer penalties await defaulters of Abuja Master Plan in 2024 – Task Force

Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

Report to hospital if you've more than 30 minutes of erection, Don warns men

Report to hospital if you've more than 30 minutes of erection, Don warns men

CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions in banks

CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions in banks

Experts proffer solutions to rising food inflation

Experts proffer solutions to rising food inflation

Gov Makinde assents to ₦438.4bn Appropriation Bill for 2024

Gov Makinde assents to ₦438.4bn Appropriation Bill for 2024

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

My return to APC not about governorship ambition - Tinubu's Power Minister

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. General Buba Marwa (Rtd). [@ndlea-nigeria]

NDLEA wants to provide sustainable alternative livelihood for drug dealers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)

FAAC shares ₦1.08trn November revenue to FG, states, LGCs