The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest Labour Party candidate over murder of PDP official in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of four suspects have been arrested with 21 more declared wanted.

The Ebonyi State Police Command is still hunting for more suspects (image used for illustration)
The Ebonyi State Police Command is still hunting for more suspects (image used for illustration)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Nweke was murdered in the area during the March 18 Governorship and House Assembly polls.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, in a press conference in Abakaliki on Friday, also said that no fewer than 21 persons have been declared wanted in connection with the crime.

The arrested four suspects, all male, are Kelechi Nwali, Onyebuchi Chita, Aloke Obinna and Ifeanyi Nwokpuku.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On March 18 Gubernatorial/State House of Assembly Elections, one Peter Nweke 'm', PDP Ward Chairman at Ezza North, was killed by unknown gunmen.

"Sequel to the dastardly act, the Commissioner of Police CP Faleye S. Olaleye, tasked all Police Officers in the Command to fish out all those responsible for the killing.

"Consequently, on March 28, four suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Mr Peter Nweke.

"During interrogation of the suspects, the first suspect, one Kelechi Nwali 'm', a Labour Party House of Assembly candidate, Ezza North Constituency, confessed to hiring the assailants who were meant to torture the victim, however, he died in the process.

"According to Nwali, the late Peter Nweke posed a threat to his political ambition, so he contacted one Akwasi 'm' of Nnachi Umuezeoka in Ezza North, who spearheaded the torture that eventually resulted to the death of Mr Nweke.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The second suspect, Onyebuchi Chita of Nkomoro community, confessed to having brought in the killers from Nkomoro into Ogboji community where Peter Nweke was killed.

"The third suspect, Aloke Obinna of Ogboji community, confessed to having given his motorcycle to one Onyebuchi Chita for escape after the incident.

"While Ifeanyi Nwokpuku, fourth suspect of Ogboji community, all in Ezza North, conspired with one Sampson Nweke 'm', who pointed Peter Nweke out to the killers,” PPRO stated.

Onovwakpoyeya also pointed out that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Falaye Olaleye, has assured members of the public that all the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation, while those at large will be apprehended and brought to Justice.

The PPRO added that the commissioner has also reiterated the command's continuous commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of the good people of Ebonyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The command warned all criminals that there is no safe haven in the state for them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Umahi creates new ministry, appoints commissioner 6 weeks to end of tenure

Umahi creates new ministry, appoints commissioner 6 weeks to end of tenure

Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto

Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto

Voter apathy hits Port Harcourt during supplementary elections

Voter apathy hits Port Harcourt during supplementary elections

Police rescue 9 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police rescue 9 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Woman sells vote for 2 wrappers, 2 packs of pasta, ₦3k in Kebbi

Woman sells vote for 2 wrappers, 2 packs of pasta, ₦3k in Kebbi

Voters’ apathy mar Ebonyi supplementary elections

Voters’ apathy mar Ebonyi supplementary elections

Live updates of supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

Live updates of supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

How governorship elections currently stand in Adamawa, Kebbi

How governorship elections currently stand in Adamawa, Kebbi

Yahaya Bello's man Ododo emerges APC governorship candidate in Kogi

Yahaya Bello's man Ododo emerges APC governorship candidate in Kogi

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert