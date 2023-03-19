Police arrest Kano lawmaker, 160 others for attacking INEC collation centre

He said that the suspects were arrested by a team of security operatives after they were engaged in electoral offences like vote-buying and destruction of election materials among others.

“The suspects include a member representing Gezawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali-Danja, who allegedly led thugs and attempted to attack the Gezawa Local Government Area INEC Collation Centre and the Police Divisional Office in Gezawa,” he said.

Usaini-Gumel said that the suspects would be arraigned in law courts as soon as investigation was completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that a Special Investigation Team consisting of police officers, lawyers, prosecutors and trained investigators had been assembled by the command to speed up investigation on the suspects as directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Usaini-Gumel assured residents of the state of their safety as collation of election results continued.

“The command in conjunction with other security agencies has embarked on serious confidence-building patrol and show of force to surmount any likely emerging threat.

“We call on the peace-loving Kano State residents to continue to give maximum support and cooperation, avoid spreading fake news and hate speeches capable of disrupting the peace in the state.