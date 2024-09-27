ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police boss said John served jail terms with the fleeing suspects at Koton-Karfe Prison in Kogi.

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]
Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The ex-convict, alongside other suspects, was arrested for various crimes ranging from robbery, stealing and kidnapping by operatives of the Edo Command of the Nigeria Police.

The Commissioner of Police, Nemi Edwin-Iwo disclosed this on Friday during a news conference in Benin.

Edwin-Iwo said other gang members, who are now at large, were Ishmael Peter, the gang leader; Emmanuel Audu and another simply identified as Lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police boss said John served jail terms with the fleeing suspects at Koton-Karfe Prison in Kogi.

He noted that the suspects on May 7 invaded the home of one Promise Ehichoya at Illela Quarters, Ekpoma, tied him up and took him to an unknown destination where a ransom of ₦6 million was collected before releasing him.

“They also made away with the victim’s vehicle and other household items, including phones of various make, electronics, jewelry and clothing from the house.

“The vehicle, a Toyota Venza marked LND 438 HM, was later abandoned and recovered by police operatives.

“Acting on technologically driven intelligence, operatives of the State Intelligence Department SID, trailed and arrested Richard John Abdullahi at the Zone C area of Apo Resettlement Quarters, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Beretta pistol with three live ammunition was recovered from a bag in his possession.

“Further search in his home led to the recovery of the gold chain and bracelet earlier stolen during the kidnap incident in Ekpoma.

“He led the operatives to the homes of Emmanuel Audu and Ishmael Peter where some electronics and clothing earlier stolen from the victim were recovered, but the suspects were unfortunately nowhere to be found.

“An unregistered gold-coloured Toyota Sienna and two motorcycles used for their operations were also recovered,” the commissioner said.

According to him, concerted efforts have been put in place to ensure the fleeing suspects are brought to book.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Count us out of October 1 nationwide protest – Niger Delta youths

Count us out of October 1 nationwide protest – Niger Delta youths

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Immigration cleared 204,332 passport applications in 10 months - Minister

Immigration cleared 204,332 passport applications in 10 months - Minister

Police warn October 1 protesters against breakdown of law in Lagos

Police warn October 1 protesters against breakdown of law in Lagos

Deliver or be prosecuted, Gov Nwifuru warns Ebonyi commissioner

Deliver or be prosecuted, Gov Nwifuru warns Ebonyi commissioner

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.5bn for public school renovations, health initiatives

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.5bn for public school renovations, health initiatives

Orji Kalu reduces his death rumour to jokes, says he died for 5 days and woke up

Orji Kalu reduces his death rumour to jokes, says he died for 5 days and woke up

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

I came to work for Nigerians, not to look for money - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and members of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, led by former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday [Presidency]

Nnamani, Dogara, other ex-NASS presiding leaders declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

I remain committed, loyal to PDP - Gov Mutfwang denies plans to join APC