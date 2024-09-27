Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

The ex-convict, alongside other suspects, was arrested for various crimes ranging from robbery, stealing and kidnapping by operatives of the Edo Command of the Nigeria Police.

The Commissioner of Police, Nemi Edwin-Iwo disclosed this on Friday during a news conference in Benin.

Edwin-Iwo said other gang members, who are now at large, were Ishmael Peter, the gang leader; Emmanuel Audu and another simply identified as Lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police boss said John served jail terms with the fleeing suspects at Koton-Karfe Prison in Kogi.

He noted that the suspects on May 7 invaded the home of one Promise Ehichoya at Illela Quarters, Ekpoma, tied him up and took him to an unknown destination where a ransom of ₦6 million was collected before releasing him.

“They also made away with the victim’s vehicle and other household items, including phones of various make, electronics, jewelry and clothing from the house.

“The vehicle, a Toyota Venza marked LND 438 HM, was later abandoned and recovered by police operatives.

“Acting on technologically driven intelligence, operatives of the State Intelligence Department SID, trailed and arrested Richard John Abdullahi at the Zone C area of Apo Resettlement Quarters, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Beretta pistol with three live ammunition was recovered from a bag in his possession.

“Further search in his home led to the recovery of the gold chain and bracelet earlier stolen during the kidnap incident in Ekpoma.

“He led the operatives to the homes of Emmanuel Audu and Ishmael Peter where some electronics and clothing earlier stolen from the victim were recovered, but the suspects were unfortunately nowhere to be found.

“An unregistered gold-coloured Toyota Sienna and two motorcycles used for their operations were also recovered,” the commissioner said.