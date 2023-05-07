Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri, also said that 59 male suspects were arrested alongside the female suspects in the raid.

He said that the suspects were nabbed on Monday at some identified criminal rendezvous at Evwreni Community on the East-West Road and some black spots in Ughelli.

Edafe said that the operation was carried out by the operatives drawn from the Command’s various operations department and led by the Commander, Dragon Patrol, CSP Graham Imade.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the operations department comprised: SIB, Dragon Patrol, Safer highway, Raiders, CP D-Coy squad, Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“They embarked on an intensive confidence building patrol, stop and search, and show of force while acting on credible intelligence report.

“During the operation, 59 male suspects and 94 female suspected to be commercial sex workers were arrested,” he said.

The command’s spokesman, however, said that the 94 suspected commercial sex workers had been charged to court alongside some of the male suspects.

He added that others had been transferred to the Command’s headquarters for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edafe said that items recovered from the suspects included: three pump action guns, one locally-made cut-to-size gun, one dagger, 10 live cartridges.

Others were: one suspected stolen unregistered Toyota Venza, one unregistered Mercedes benz, one Peugeot car with Registration Number: KJA 98 GE.

Nine cups of loud, codeine syrup, sachets of swinol, 20 capsules of tramadol and 31 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, were also impounded from the suspects.

Edafe said that the Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, Johnson Adenola, had directed that massive raids be carried out in Warri, Ughelli and other parts of the state.

He said that the directive was sequel to the recurring incidences of kidnapping and armed robbers in Warri, Ughelli and other affected areas in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edafe said that the DCP, Operations, had urged the team to sustain the tempo and ensure that sanity was completely restored in the areas.

“Members of the public should give useful information that will help the police in the fight against crime and criminalities.