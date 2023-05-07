The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command’s spokesman said that the 94 suspected commercial sex workers had been charged to court alongside some of the male suspects.

Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta/Illustration.
Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta/Illustration.

Recommended articles

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri, also said that 59 male suspects were arrested alongside the female suspects in the raid.

He said that the suspects were nabbed on Monday at some identified criminal rendezvous at Evwreni Community on the East-West Road and some black spots in Ughelli.

Edafe said that the operation was carried out by the operatives drawn from the Command’s various operations department and led by the Commander, Dragon Patrol, CSP Graham Imade.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the operations department comprised: SIB, Dragon Patrol, Safer highway, Raiders, CP D-Coy squad, Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“They embarked on an intensive confidence building patrol, stop and search, and show of force while acting on credible intelligence report.

“During the operation, 59 male suspects and 94 female suspected to be commercial sex workers were arrested,” he said.

The command’s spokesman, however, said that the 94 suspected commercial sex workers had been charged to court alongside some of the male suspects.

He added that others had been transferred to the Command’s headquarters for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edafe said that items recovered from the suspects included: three pump action guns, one locally-made cut-to-size gun, one dagger, 10 live cartridges.

Others were: one suspected stolen unregistered Toyota Venza, one unregistered Mercedes benz, one Peugeot car with Registration Number: KJA 98 GE.

Nine cups of loud, codeine syrup, sachets of swinol, 20 capsules of tramadol and 31 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, were also impounded from the suspects.

Edafe said that the Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, Johnson Adenola, had directed that massive raids be carried out in Warri, Ughelli and other parts of the state.

He said that the directive was sequel to the recurring incidences of kidnapping and armed robbers in Warri, Ughelli and other affected areas in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edafe said that the DCP, Operations, had urged the team to sustain the tempo and ensure that sanity was completely restored in the areas.

“Members of the public should give useful information that will help the police in the fight against crime and criminalities.

“The Command is committed to its core mandate, which is protection of life and properties, among others,” Edafe quoted the DCP, Operations as saying.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MMA2 gets art gallery as Bi-Courtney celebrates 16th anniversary

MMA2 gets art gallery as Bi-Courtney celebrates 16th anniversary

Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant against her

Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant against her

Qatar-Nigeria Council gives Tinubu list of priorities

Qatar-Nigeria Council gives Tinubu list of priorities

NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

Osun APC members who worked against Tinubu now regretting — Spokesperson

Osun APC members who worked against Tinubu now regretting — Spokesperson

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta

Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta

The real idán gangan - Tinubu hails Osimhen for exploits in Italy

The real idán gangan - Tinubu hails Osimhen for exploits in Italy

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out