Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

According to the CP, 136 of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery, 112 for kidnapping, 138 for cultism, 59 for rape, and 365 for other sundry offences.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include N600, 000 cash, 44 firearms, 704 live ammunition, six motorcycles, and five vehicles.

He said that 23 of the suspects were convicted for various offences by the courts with others being prosecuted.

The police commissioner further said that investigations were ongoing in some of the cases and that the suspects would be charged to court when completed.

He attributed the feat achieved by the command to the support from members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies, and the media.

Mohammed-Baba expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, his promotion and deployment of Nasarawa as the 27th CP in the state.

He also lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his consistent logistics support and intervention that had assisted the command’s operational activities in fighting crime.