ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 79 suspected election violators in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police urged the public to be wary of allowing themselves from getting involved in any action that violates the law.

The Nigeria Police
The Nigeria Police

Recommended articles

A statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto by the command’s spokesman DSP Sanusi Abubakar, disclosed that those arrest were persons that violated the movement restriction order and other offences that contravened the Electoral Act.

He said during the elections, the security agencies recorded cases and effected the arrest of persons that engaged in vote buying, destruction of ballot boxes, thuggery, threats and inciting public disturbances at polling units, among others.

“All the electoral offenses among them were fully investigated and transferred to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While others that contravened the penal code have been charged to court by the Police. However there are others that are still under investigation,” the spokesman said.

Abubakar quoted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammed Gumel as urging the public to be wary of allowing themselves from getting involved in any action that violates the law.

“I enjoin all members of the public to be wary of allowing themselves, their loved ones or their political party affiliates from getting involved in actions that are totally repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience of law.

“This is especially in view of the forthcoming supplementary elections to be scheduled in Sokoto State.

“More so, I want to restate the commitment of the security agencies toward the protection of lives and property,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Gumel further warned that all elements of insecurity will not be spared before, during and after the forthcoming supplementary elections in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Anambra must emulate Lagos by reclaiming land from erosion - Soludo

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

CAN calls for calm in Adamawa over imminent re-run election

CAN calls for calm in Adamawa over imminent re-run election

Police arrest 79 suspected election violators in Sokoto

Police arrest 79 suspected election violators in Sokoto

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

Nigeria-India direct flight to commence March 31 — Envoy

Diya would be remembered for standing with people during June 12 – Adefuye

Diya would be remembered for standing with people during June 12 – Adefuye

Group canvasses support for Akpabio as Senate President

Group canvasses support for Akpabio as Senate President

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians