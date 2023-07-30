Police arrest 44 suspects involved in looting of Adamawa food warehouse.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

NAN reports that the incident happened in the state capital when the hoodlums vandalised the storage facilities at about 11 a.m on Sunday and stole the items.

The items included maize, rice, beans, corn, generators , wrappers, mattresses and plastic buckets.

Nguroje said that security personnel had been deployed to enforce curfew declared by the state government and securing public and private infrastructures as well as markets.