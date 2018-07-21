Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers, recover arms in Zamfara

SP Muhammad Shehu, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command said this in a statement in Gusau.

The Zamfara police command on Saturday said it has arrested four suspected kidnappers and recovered 16 locally made guns and five cutlasses in Gusau and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the state.

SP Muhammad Shehu, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command said this in a statement in Gusau.

Shehu said that they were arrested on July 19, by the joint operations patrol of the IGP Special Tactical Squad in conjunction with the command’s tactical teams at various criminal hide-outs in Zawuyya, Badarawa and Birnin-yero Villages in Gusau and Shinkafi local government areas respectively.

The suspects arrested were alleged to be engaged in various criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery and culpable homicide, among others.

He recalled that on July 15 the command arrested 72 suspected bandits and kidnappers at some identified criminals hideouts and recovered 73 unregistered motorcycles.

He said 43 out of the 72 have been charged to court, while the remaining 29 were undergoing investigation at the command.

