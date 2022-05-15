Police arrest 4 persons over alleged jungle justice in Lagos

He said, “The incident happened on May 12, 2022. Four persons were arrested same day in connection with the act. We are on the trail of the fifth person, now at large.

“The victim is Sunday Imoh, 38 year old. The suspects will be prosecuted when arrested . We will make sure they are fully prosecuted so that they will serve as deterrents to others.”

According to the PPRO, Jungle justice is not allowed in Lagos State.

He warned the members of the public to guide against it.

“Don’t take the law into your hands,” he warned.

NAN had earlier gathered that the victim was beaten by some suspected commercial motorcyclists operating within the Lekki Phase One area over disagreement on a N100 balance.