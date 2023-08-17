Police arrest 4 notorious criminals, rescue 5 victim of kidnapping in Enugu

The command also recovered three firearms with two live cartridges, one mini truck, a laptop, 11 assorted phones, household items and goods among other incriminating exhibits.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said that the period covered between July 14 and Aug. 14, 2023.

Ndukwe said that the notorious suspects were involved in different offences of conspiracy, housebreaking and vandalism, and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

He said that police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division, in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group personnel, on Aug. 14 at about 1:10pm, raided suspected IPOB/ESN subversive criminal hideouts at Nkpamte community in Igbo-Eze North LGA.

The police spokesman said that an intensive manhunt is still ongoing to apprehend the hoodlums, who escaped on sighting the police operatives.

According to him, similarly police operatives serving in Udenu Area Command, working with a security personnel (names withheld), on Aug. 8 at about 3:30pm, arrested one Chinemerem Ugwueze, 23, of Imilike-Enu in Udenu Local Government Area.

He said that the case is undergoing discreet investigation at the Firearm Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu.

He said: “Following a distress call, police operatives serving at the 9th Mile Police Division, together with troops of the Nigerian Army, on Aug. 7 at about 5p.m., rescued five male victims in a forest at Umulumgbe community in Udi LGA.

“They were alleged to have been kidnapped on their way back from a traditional marriage at Ukehe community in Igbo-Etiti LGA. The victims have been reunited with their families, while an intense manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the fleeing suspects.

“Furthermore, on Aug. 4 at about 9:30pm, police operatives serving in New Haven Police Division recovered a locally fabricated pistol loaded with a live cartridge, from fleeing suspects that attempted to abduct their male victim to an unknown destination.

“The victim, who had parked his car to make a call along Chime Avenue, Enugu, was accosted by hoodlums, who forced him into their vehicle. He summoned courage, disarmed one of the miscreants of the firearm and handed the pistol over to the police.”

He also said police operatives serving in Abakaliki Road Police Division, between July 14 and July 24, arrested three suspects at different locations in Enugu metropolis, for conspiracy, vandalism and housebreaking, following the receipt of complaints and credible information.

Ndukwe noted that all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigations.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has commended the police operatives and all who supported them in actualising the operational feats.